SafeCoin Trading 24.5% Higher This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $18.27 million and $2,787.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,488.14 or 1.00200290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00062291 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.92 or 0.00297545 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00468480 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00158838 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00011856 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009058 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001883 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

