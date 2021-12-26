Ryo Currency Price Hits $0.0431 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $4,207.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,198.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.46 or 0.08098848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00308546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.99 or 0.00898431 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00074789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.41 or 0.00415179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00253902 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

