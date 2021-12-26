RWC Asset Management LLP Has $38.72 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,184 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $38,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.74. 4,915,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $192.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

