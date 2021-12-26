RWC Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.24. 2,840,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $137.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

