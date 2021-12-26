RWC Asset Management LLP Buys 8,855 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.85% of Cavco Industries worth $18,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 34.8% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 439.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.73. 31,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,550. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.05. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.85 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.46 and a 200 day moving average of $253.43.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

