RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Has $82.30 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 10.8% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Baidu worth $82,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 15.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 552,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 43.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.12. 2,010,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,208. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.81 and a 200 day moving average of $164.43. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.12.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

