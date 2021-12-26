RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Has $82.30 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 10.8% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Baidu worth $82,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 15.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 552,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 43.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baidu stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.12. 2,010,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,208. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.81 and a 200 day moving average of $164.43. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.03.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
