Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $79.53 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

