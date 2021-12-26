Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$20.00 Price Target

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$20.00 target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.79.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$15.35 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.12 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

