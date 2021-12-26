Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 148.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $5.37 on Friday, reaching $478.33. The company had a trading volume of 373,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.15.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.