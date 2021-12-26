Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $13.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th.

Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 549,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,436. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

