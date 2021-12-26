Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. 13,054,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,647,275. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $195,045,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

