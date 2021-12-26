Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,011 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,194,679. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

