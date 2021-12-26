Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Purchases 406 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.4% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 157.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,837,000 after buying an additional 81,491 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.4% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.21. 15,219,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,153,471. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

