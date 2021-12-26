Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $7.63 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.7% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

