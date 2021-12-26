Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Buys 1,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. 43,285,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,594,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

