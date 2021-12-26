RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.19 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $21.14 million and $4.19 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00044824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.