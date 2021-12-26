Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,866 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 348,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $41,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,704,000 after purchasing an additional 264,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

