Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 461,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 30,643 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average is $123.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

