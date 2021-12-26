Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 197 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $47,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

NYSE YUM opened at $135.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.86. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $135.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.