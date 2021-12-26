Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $52.67 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $52,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 227.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $287.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $230.15 and a 12 month high of $296.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.89 and a 200-day moving average of $266.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

