Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $40.12 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,145 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Southwest Airlines worth $40,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.70. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.