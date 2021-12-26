Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eaton were worth $60,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $168.04 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.99 and a 200 day moving average of $160.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.