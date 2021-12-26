Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.16% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $33,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $437.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.07 and a 52 week high of $442.96. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

