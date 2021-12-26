Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 248,055 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749,597 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $37,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,259 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Regions Financial by 37.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 334,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 90,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

