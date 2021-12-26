Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. Repay posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Repay by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Repay stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,672. Repay has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 0.73.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.