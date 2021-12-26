Remme Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Remme coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Remme has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $80,310.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.43 or 0.00396286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Remme Coin Profile

REM is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The official website for Remme is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

