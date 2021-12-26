RED (RED) Market Capitalization Achieves $950,825.47

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. RED has a market cap of $950,825.47 and approximately $2,429.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00308123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

