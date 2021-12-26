Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Makes New $887,000 Investment in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE CIM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. 1,332,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,228. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The company had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

