Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Makes New $730,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $99.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,482,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843,015. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average is $98.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.