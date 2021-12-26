Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 86,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,126,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.12. The company had a trading volume of 585,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.45 and a 200 day moving average of $313.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

