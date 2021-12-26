Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.5% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $664.80. 2,359,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,868. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $670.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $569.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.