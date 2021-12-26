Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 101.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 780,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 393,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 358,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 693.2% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 277,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 533,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,515. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

