Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,418. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $246.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day moving average of $228.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

