Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Prologis by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,753,000 after buying an additional 75,601 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.75. 3,047,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,177. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $165.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

