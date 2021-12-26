Raze Network (RAZE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.62 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00061188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.48 or 0.08048908 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00074150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,322.06 or 0.99874206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00052989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

