Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.95. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. 2,649,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45. The company has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

