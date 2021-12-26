Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 36,997 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $36,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of PM opened at $92.93 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

