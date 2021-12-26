Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 314,215 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,215 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.59% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $29,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.