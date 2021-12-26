Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,359 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $32,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

