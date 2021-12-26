Raymond James & Associates Sells 39,261 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,261 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of RingCentral worth $45,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 51.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 22.2% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.64.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.16 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.80. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

