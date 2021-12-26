Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.8% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 258,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 81,410 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.68. 14,917,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,415,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

