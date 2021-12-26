Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,644 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 277,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,506,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average of $117.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

