Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,372 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of T traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 43,285,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,594,813. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

