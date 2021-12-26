Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.40. 1,304,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,066. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.