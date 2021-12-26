Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 293.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 200,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,619,000 after purchasing an additional 141,871 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $61.02. 13,538,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,214,143. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

