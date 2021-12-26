Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 293.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 200,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,619,000 after purchasing an additional 141,871 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.
XOM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $61.02. 13,538,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,214,143. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.
In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
