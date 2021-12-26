Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,159 shares of company stock worth $4,066,594. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 153.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Pulmonx by 51.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pulmonx by 95.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 621,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Pulmonx by 125.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 592,270 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LUNG traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.02. 209,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,736. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

