ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.51

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $80.51 and traded as high as $83.32. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $82.98, with a volume of 455,725 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

