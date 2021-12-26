Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.64 Million

Analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to announce sales of $6.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.64 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $5.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $24.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.57 million to $25.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.62 million, with estimates ranging from $21.35 million to $33.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 million. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 152,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

PFIE stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.74.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

