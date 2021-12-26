Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,656 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

