PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.